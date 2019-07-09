Enterprise begins service on Orla 3

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (“Enterprise”) today announced that service recently began on the third train at its Orla cryogenic natural gas processing plant in Reeves County, Texas. The completion of the final announced processing unit at Orla increases natural gas processing capacity at the facility to 900 million cubic feet per day (“MMcf/d”) and allows Enterprise to produce in excess of 140,000 barrels per day (“BPD”) of natural gas liquids (“NGL”). Throughout the Permian Basin, Enterprise now has the capability to process 1.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas and produce approximately 200,000 BPD of NGLs.

“The three trains at Orla that have been brought online over the past year reflect Enterprise’s agility and commitment to providing timely and efficient solutions for facilitating production growth in the prolific Permian Basin,” said A.J. “Jim” Teague, chief executive officer of Enterprise’s general partner. “And we are not through yet expanding our processing capabilities in the Permian. The Mentone cryogenic natural gas processing facility in Loving County, Texas, which will have the capacity to process 300 MMcf/d of natural gas and extract in excess of 40,000 BPD of NGLs, is on schedule for completion in the first quarter of 2020, and we are actively negotiating contracts with customers to underwrite additional capacity.”

Orla and Mentone extend Enterprise’s value chain in the Permian and Delaware basins, linking customers to the company’s integrated pipeline network, including the recently completed Shin Oak pipeline and the Texas Intrastate natural gas system. In addition, the company’s Mont Belvieu complex, where 300,000 BPD of fractionation capacity is under construction and expected to be available in 2020, as well as an extensive system of Gulf Coast export docks provide unsurpassed access to the most attractive domestic and international markets.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Our services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and import and export terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage and terminals; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership’s assets currently include approximately 49,200 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.