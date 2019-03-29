Energy Transfer, Phillips 66 place Bayou Bridge Pipeline in service

Energy Transfer and Phillips 66 Partners announced that the second phase of the Bayou Bridge Pipeline is complete and ready for service. The 163-mile, 24-inch pipeline will transport crude oil from Lake Charles, Louisiana, to terminalling facilities outside St. James, Louisiana, beginning April 1, 2019.

The pipeline, owned 60 percent by Energy Transfer and 40 percent by Phillips 66 Partners, is operated by Energy Transfer.

The first phase of the Bayou Bridge Pipeline went into service in April 2016, and currently transports multiple grades of crude oil through 49 miles of 30-inch pipe from Nederland, Texas, to Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The second phase of the Bayou Bridge Pipeline provides Louisiana refiners with more efficient and sustainable access to North American crude oil as well as market diversification for North American producers. Additionally, the pipeline will further decrease our country’s reliance on less stable foreign sources for crude oil.