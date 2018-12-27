Enterprise increasing fractionation capacity at existing plants

Enterprise Products Partners LP has plans for an incremental 150,000-bpd expansion to its NGL fractionation facilities at its Mont Belvieu complex. The expansion would increase Enterprise’s NGL fractionation capacity to 1 million bpd in the Mont Belvieu area and approximately 1.5 million bpd companywide once service begins. This new NGL fractionator is expected to be completed in Q2 2020. Enterprise previously announced plans for a 150,000-bpd NGL fractionator that is under construction and is scheduled to be completed in Q1 2020. The projects are supported by long-term, fee-based contracts.

“The demand for NGL fractionation capacity continues to expand as producers in domestic shale plays like the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford and DJ Basin seek market access and end-users require supply assurance,” said A.J. “Jim” Teague, CEO of Enterprise’s general partner. “The upstream players in this country have transformed the U.S. into the world’s dominant energy producer, and Enterprise is proud to be contributing to this achievement. With the completion of our new fractionators, Enterprise will have essentially doubled its fractionation capacity in response to the shale revolution of the past decade.”

Teague added the new fractionation units will supply NGL products for the expanding petrochemical industry on the U.S. Gulf Coast as well as growing global demand for U.S. NGLs.

Enterprise Products Partners LP is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. The partnership’s assets include approximately 49,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.

For more information, visit www.enterpriseproducts.com or call (713) 381-6500.

