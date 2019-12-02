Cheniere receives FERC approval for Corpus Christi Stage 3 Expansion Project

Cheniere Energy, Inc. announced today that it has received approval from the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC”) to site, construct, and operate the Corpus Christi Stage 3 expansion project (“Corpus Christi Stage 3”). Corpus Christi Stage 3 is being developed for up to seven midscale liquefaction trains (“Trains”) with total aggregate expected nominal production capacity of approximately 10 million tonnes per annum (“mtpa”) of LNG. The Corpus Christi Stage 3 site is adjacent to the three liquefaction Trains operating or under construction at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project, and together the two projects are expected to have a total nominal production capacity of approximately 25 mtpa.

“We are pleased to receive regulatory approval from the FERC for Corpus Christi Stage 3, a critical milestone on the path to a positive final investment decision,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and CEO. “Our continued progress on Corpus Christi Stage 3, including today’s regulatory approval and our continued commercial success, is a testament to the global competitiveness of the project and reinforces our confidence in our ability to expand our world-scale liquefaction platform in Corpus Christi.”

Cheniere expects to make a positive final investment decision on Corpus Christi Stage 3 in 2020 subject to, among other things, entering into an engineering, procurement, and construction contract, obtaining additional commercial support for the project, and securing the necessary financing arrangements.