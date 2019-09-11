Buckeye Bahamas Hub partially restarts operations

Buckeye Partners, L.P. Buckeye Bahamas Hub, Freeport, Grand Bahama Island

Buckeye Partners, L.P. has partially resumed operations at its Buckeye Bahamas Hub facility following Hurricane Dorian.

BBH is now able to accommodate customer vessels at its inland berths for both loading and unloading of petroleum products. Work continues on completing final assessments, and restoring full operations at the facility in the near future. "I would like to commend our Buckeye emergency response teams for their tireless efforts to support our employees and their families during the recovery, as well as staying focused on safely resuming full operations at our Buckeye Bahamas Hub," said Khalid A. Muslih, Executive Vice President and President of Buckeye's Global Marine Terminals.

As Buckeye previously reported, preliminary assessments of the facility found only minor damage from wind and rain, with no indications of any product release or environmental threats. All BBH employees have been accounted for, and an initial delivery of supplies and resources for employees and their families has arrived. Relief efforts will be on going as Buckeye seeks to assist our employees and the community, as their safety, health, and well-being is our top priority.

Buckeye will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.

Buckeye Bahamas Hub operates the largest petroleum products terminal in the Western Hemisphere. Buckeye Bahamas Hub currently has over 26 million barrels of storage capacity and 8 berths, including 2 VLCC-capable berths. Storage includes capacity for crude oil, fuel oil and VGO, diesel fuel, and gasoline and components.

These products are imported from locations around the world and stored or blended at Buckeye Bahamas Hub for export, including to regional consumers, key import locations in the Americas, and long-haul markets in Asia. Due to the scale of the location, Buckeye Bahamas Hub is ideally suited for blending, transshipping, and terminalling operations for global trade flows.