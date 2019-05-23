Bluewing Midstream start construction on Phase II expansions project in Brownsville

× Expand Bluewing One Terminal located in Brownsville, Texas.

Bluewing Midstream LLC, a high-growth, bulk liquids terminal and logistics operator with operations in the Port of Brownsville, is pleased to announce the start of construction for its Phase II Expansion Project (“Phase II”) to support growing customer demand. Upon completion, Phase II will add 300,000 barrels of new liquids storage capacity capable of handling gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other petroleum products. Phase II, when combined with Bluewing’s existing assets in the Port of Brownsville, will provide existing and potential customers approximately 1.1 million barrels of storage capacity serving South Texas and exports to Mexico and other international markets. Bluewing anticipates Phase II to commence initial operations in late 2019.