Agua Blanca Pipeline expansion in service ahead of schedule

WhiteWater Midstream (WWM) today announced that the Agua Blanca pipeline system expansion has entered commercial service. The 1.8 billion cubic-feet-per-day (Bcf/d) expansion of Agua Blanca will deliver gas from across the Delaware Basin to the Waha hub. Backed by long-term firm contracts, the expansion brings the system’s total capacity to over 3 Bcf/d, which will help alleviate in-basin take away constraints and reduce natural gas flaring.

The Agua Blanca system is connected to almost twenty gas processing sites in the Delaware Basin and is currently transporting gas produced in Culberson, Loving, Reeves, Pecos, Winkler and Ward counties in Texas, and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico, to the Waha hub. The recent expansion includes a 42-inch diameter trunk line that more than doubles system capacity while providing significant incremental takeaway options for plants servicing Texas and New Mexico gas producers.

“We are excited to begin commercial operations of this expansion ahead of schedule while continuing to provide reliable and transparent transportation services to producers and processors in Texas and New Mexico,” said WhiteWater Chief Executive Officer Christer Rundlof. “WWM remains committed to developing premier Permian basin residue assets as the markets continue to normalize and growth resumes.”

WhiteWater Midstream’s investment in the Agua Blanca joint venture is led by First Infrastructure Capital. Inquiries regarding the Agua Blanca Expansion should be directed to ab@wwm-llc.com.