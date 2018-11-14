Tallgrass Energy announces Pony Express pipeline expansion

Pipeline 8

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its affiliate Tallgrass Pony Express Pipeline, LLC, announced a binding open season soliciting shipper commitments for crude oil transportation service from the Guernsey, Wyo., origin point to refinery delivery points along the Pony Express system and to Cushing, Okla.

Based on commitments received in this binding open season, Pony Express plans to expand capacity on the pipeline up to an additional 300,000 barrels per day beyond expected year-end capacity of approximately 400,000 barrels per day.

Company officials expect the expansion to be staged over the next two years, with full-in service in Q3 2020.