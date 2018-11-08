Energy Transfer to construct fractionation facility, expand Lone Star Express Pipeline

Pipeline

Energy Transfer announced that its subsidiary, Lone Star NGL LLC (“Lone Star”), will construct a seventh natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facility at Mont Belvieu, Texas. Fractionator VII is scheduled to be operational in the first quarter of 2020. The 150,000 barrel per day fractionator is fully subscribed by multiple long-term contracts and will provide the much needed capacity required to supplement incremental fractionation demand in excess of volumes feeding Fractionators I through VI.

Lone Star’s Fractionator V, which was placed in service in July 2018, is fully contracted with long-term commitments and is operating at full capacity. Lone Star’s Fractionator VI is currently under construction and is now expected to be in service during the first quarter of 2019, ahead of schedule. Fractionator VI is also fully contracted with long-term commitments and will have a capacity of 150,000 barrels per day. The company maintains a leading position for NGL fractionation, and with the completion of Fractionators VI and VII, Lone Star will be capable of fractionating over 900,000 barrels per day at Mont Belvieu supported by long-term fee-based agreements.

In addition, Lone Star will expand the Lone Star Express Pipeline by adding a new 352-mile, 24-inch pipeline extending from Lone Star’s pipeline system near Wink, Texas to Lone Star Express’ 30-inch pipeline south of Fort Worth, Texas. This new pipeline will provide capacity for the significant transportation commitments Lone Star has secured from the Delaware and Permian Basins. This new pipeline is expected to be in service by early in the fourth quarter of 2020.