Wood secures contract for greenfield petrochemicals project in Oman

Wood has been awarded a new contract by Duqm Refinery and Petrochemicals Industries Company (DRPIC) to provide FEED (front-end engineering design) for a proposed onshore petrochemicals facility at the Special Economic Zone Area Duqm (SEZAD) in southern Oman.

Wood has already delivered associated studies for the facility which will include a world-scale steam cracker unit; production facilities for hydrogen, syngas, methanol, and other petrochemicals; and associated utilities.

SEZAD is one of the largest developments of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa, attracting significant investment for petrochemicals and infrastructure development aimed at supporting Oman's overall vision for strong and sustainable economic growth.

Effective immediately, the project will be delivered by Wood's capital projects teams based in Oman and the UK. The work is due to be completed by Q3 2020 and will see up to 300 people working on the project during the peak delivery phase.

Dave Stewart, CEO of Wood's Asset Solutions business in Europe, Africa, Asia & Australia, comments: "This new contract continues our strong track record in delivering robust engineering design services on large, complex capital projects for greenfield developments in the Middle East.

"The award also demonstrates DRPIC's confidence in our ability to successfully execute key design projects in support of their significant investment in Oman's petrochemicals industry and continued growth of the SEZAD."

In 2018, Wood secured a new contract to provide two Terrace WallTM double-fired delayed coker heaters at Duqm Refinery, following delivery of the facility's pre-FEED, FEED, and ongoing project management. After completion, the refinery and petrochemical complex will have the capacity to process around 230,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Company LLC is a joint venture between Oman Oil Company and Kuwait Petroleum International.