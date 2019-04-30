Wood awarded engineering contract by SABIC for new technology centre in Saudi Arabia

Wood has secured a new contract with SABIC to deliver the engineering design for a world-class petrochemical research centre in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Wood will provide conceptual, basic and detailed design engineering for SABIC's new 65,000m² technology centre in Jubail Industrial City on Saudi Arabia's east coast. The scope of work includes engineering design of analytical and material labs to accommodate testing, characterisation and materials analysis, plus support utilities including a warehouse, workshop and substation.

Effective immediately, the contract will be delivered by Wood's base in Al-Khobar and builds on the company's successful delivery of front-end engineering design services for expansion and upgrades to existing SABIC facilities in the region.

Dave Stewart, CEO of Wood's Asset Solutions business in Europe, Africa, Asia & Australia, comments: "This contract demonstrates our extensive experience in the design, development and engineering delivery of key energy infrastructure, and solidifies our position as an engineering partner for SABIC's projects in the Middle East."

"Wood is committed to expanding our business in Saudi Arabia, and this contract aligns with our strategic objective to grow our presence in the downstream sector in the region, particularly in petrochemicals."

was recently selected to develop the world's largest fully integrated crude oil to chemicals (COTC) complex in Saudi Arabia on behalf of SABIC and Saudi Aramco, as the first PMC contractor.