Wagners CFT, LLC to build manufacturing plant in Texas

Governor Greg Abbott announced that Wagners CFT, LLC will establish a new manufacturing and assembly facility in Parker County, Texas.

This will be the company's first U.S. manufacturing plant. Wagners, a subsidiary of Wagners Holding Limited Group, manufactures a range of structural fiberglass sections that are fabricated into beams for use in bridges, boardwalks, and marine infrastructure. The project will create 304 new jobs. A Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $1,799,984 has been extended to Wagners CFT, LLC.

"We are thrilled that Wagners has chosen to build their first U.S. manufacturing plant in Parker County, providing further proof that the "Made In Texas" brand is more powerful than ever before," said Governor Abbott. "Wagners investment in Texas will spur job creation and capital investment in North Texas, and their presence in Parker County will help us continue to write the Lone Star State's economic success story."

“Wagners CFT is excited to break ground on our new manufacturing plant in Cresson, Texas, with commercial operations to begin in October 2021,” said Michael Kemp, Executive General Manager. “This facility will generate over 300 full-time jobs focused on supplying cutting edge Composite Fiber Infrastructure for bridges, boardwalks, light poles, and marine projects.”

"The growth happening across North Texas is showcased by Wagners expanding their operations into Parker County and bringing hundreds of jobs to Senate District 30," said Senator Drew Springer. "Thank you, Governor Abbott, for recognizing the economic contributions that Wagners will bring to the local economy as more Texans are ready to get back to work. Wagners is a prime example of the strong business climate the Lone Star State is known for and will help meet Texas' infrastructure needs."

"This opportunity grew out of a business development trip by Parker County leaders to Australia. It is great story of a great company now coming to Parker County and to Texas," said Representative Phil King.

"The Wagners project is a big step forward in growing our local employment base and diversifying the Parker County economy,” said Parker County Judge Pat Deen. “I would like to thank all the local officials and the Governor's office for their assistance with the recruitment."

"The Parker County Economic Development Council (PCEDC) is excited to welcome Wagners to our community,” said Patrick Lawler, PCEDC Executive Director. “The foundation built and lessons learned during this recruitment will pay dividends for future projects, and our members will continue to work hard to build a vibrant economic future for Parker County."