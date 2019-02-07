United States becomes top source for Britain's oil imports

* Crude oil imports from the United States to Britain in January overtook supplies from other countries for the first time since such shipments began in 2015, data from energy analysts at Kpler showed.

* The United States lifted an oil export ban in 2015.

* British imports of U.S. oil reached 264,000 barrels per day (bpd) last month, compared with Norway’s 181,000 bpd in second place and total imports of 738,000 bpd.

* Other top exporters to Britain include Algeria, Russia, Nigeria and Canada.

* The Financial Times first reported the Kpler data.