Samsung Engineering lands $2.6B contract for new refinery

Choi Sung-ahn (first from right), president of Samsung Engineering and other officials pose for a commemorative photo after signing a contract.

Samsung Engineering Company Limited received a $2.6-billion engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract by Algeria's largest company, state-owned Sonatrach (Algiers), for a new oil refinery at Skikda on the east coast of Algeria.

The company landed the project in cooperation with Tecnicas Reunidas, S.A. (TRSA), a Spanish general contractor. Samsung Engineering’s share of the project is about $1.64 billion.

Under the lump-sum turnkey contract, the Hassi Messaoud Refinery Project will enable the ability to process about 110,000 barrels of crude per day.