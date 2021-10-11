Reuters Events: After a year of living virtually, Downstream USA 2021 returns to Houston with the best speaker lineup ever seen

Downstream USA 2021 will return to Houston as a groundbreaking hybrid event with the best lineup the industry has ever seen, Reuters Events announced today.

After a year of living virtually, this year’s Downstream USA will be staged as a digital event from October 12 to 15, followed by an in-person conference and exhibition at Houston’s NRG Center on October 21 and 22.

Speaking will be Dow chairman and CEO Jim Fitterling, Chevron Phillips Chemical CEO Bruce Chinn, Shell CIO Robbert Van Rutten, Chevron downstream and chemical EVP Mark Nelson, Borealis CEO Thomas Gangl and Chemours president of thermal and specialized solutions Alisha Bellezza, among others.

“Having adjusted to online formats, the easing of coronavirus restrictions allows us to get the best of both worlds with a hybrid format that combines the ability to attend from afar with a traditional in-person networking experience,” said Bridget Robinson, head of downstream at Reuters Events.

“We are excited to back in Houston this October, particularly at a time when market demands have changed and downstream must pivot to meet them. As the industry of industries, we must lead the charge in this next chapter, securing the future of our sector and the prosperity of our customers.”

Downstream USA 2021’s event brochure is available to download, and registration is now live. The event will feature four hybrid tracks, comprising:

Leadership, covering how to build a resilient business model, embracing sustainable operations, transforming innovation, nurturing a customer-centric culture and driving diversity in downstream, including employee training, retaining and diversification.

covering how to build a resilient business model, embracing sustainable operations, transforming innovation, nurturing a customer-centric culture and driving diversity in downstream, including employee training, retaining and diversification. Engineering and construction , looking at capital expenditure decision making, resource capacity, executing during COVID-19 and innovation scalability, including key considerations when looking to scale across multiple projects to deliver rapid business improvements.

, looking at capital expenditure decision making, resource capacity, executing during COVID-19 and innovation scalability, including key considerations when looking to scale across multiple projects to deliver rapid business improvements. Reliability and maintenance, focusing on utilizing the power of predictive technologies, optimizing asset performance management strategies, the new normal of maintenance, holistic workforce approaches and going digital with robots, machine learning and more.

focusing on utilizing the power of predictive technologies, optimizing asset performance management strategies, the new normal of maintenance, holistic workforce approaches and going digital with robots, machine learning and more. Shutdown and turnarounds, centering on future turnaround strategies following COVID-19 impacts, digitized turnarounds using innovative technologies, the evolution of scope development, optimizing turnaround excellence and capital projects integration.

Downstream USA 2021 will feature more than 150 booths and is expected to attract more than 15,000 virtual and 3,000 physical attendees. It is the only multi-discipline downstream event to attract the world’s biggest names in petrochemicals, chemicals, refining and liquefied natural gas.

The digital and physical conferences will both include one-to-one networking services allowing attendees to connect to the wide range of downstream producers, engineering, procurement and construction contractors, digital and technology suppliers and other stakeholders at the event.

“Our extensively researched agendas are crafted by industry, for industry,” said Robinson. “We take pride in carefully selecting themes and discussions to provide the most comprehensive insight you can get to make informed decisions for your team, project, plant and company.”

Downstream USA 2021 will take place as a digital conference on October 12 to 15 and as a physical event on October 21 and 22.

For more information, visit reutersevents.com/events/downstream or write to sasha.marks@reutersevents.com.