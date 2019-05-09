News Update: Downstream

Chevron Phillips Chemical studying potential expansion of 1-Hexene

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LP is studying the addition of a world-scale 1-Hexene unit. The addition would expand normal alpha olefins (NAO) production. NAO is used extensively in the production of polyethylene, plasticizers, synthetic motor oils, lubricants, automotive additives, surfactants, paper and multiple other specialty products.

The new unit would use the company's proprietary, on-purpose technology to produce comonomer-grade 1-Hexene with exceptional product purity from ethylene. 1-Hexene is a critical component used to produce high-strength polyethylene, a plastic resin commonly converted into film, plastic pipe and detergent bottles, as well as food and beverage containers.

Chevron Phillips Chemical currently operates two, full-range normal alpha olefin plants and the world's largest on-purpose 1-Hexene plant.

U.S. refinery runs hit record highs

According to EIA, U.S. refinery runs have been setting record highs. The increase in refinery output of petroleum products has outpaced the increase in U.S. consumption of petroleum products such as distillate fuel oil, gasoline and propane, leading to an increase in exports.

U.S. crude oil exports have also increased as domestic production has risen. U.S. crude oil exports have set annual record highs each year since 2014, most recently averaging 2 million bpd in 2018. Total U.S. petroleum product exports averaged a record 5.6 million bpd in 2018. Distillate, gasoline and propane exports have all increased.

EIA expects these trends to continue over the next several years. In a recent Short-Term Energy Outlook, EIA forecasted the U.S. will become a net exporter of crude oil and petroleum products on a monthly basis later this year and on an annual basis in 2020.

NETL creates building blocks for $200 billion-per-year chemical industry

National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) researchers have developed a new catalyst that can selectively convert syngas into light hydrocarbon compounds called olefins for application in a $200 billion per year chemical industry market. The catalyst was characterized using a variety of techniques from DOE user facilities at Brookhaven National Laboratory.

The NETL research is significant because light olefins are currently produced using steam cracking of ethane or petroleum- derived precursors, one of the most energy-intensive processes in the chemical industry. Research has been underway to develop alternative approaches to producing olefins that are less energy intensive, more sustainable and can use different feedstocks.

According to NETL, the research led to the development of a carbon nanosheet-supported iron-oxide catalyst that has proven effective in converting syngas into light olefins.

New regulations boost Gulf Coast refinery demand for hydrogen

As global demand for distillate fuel oil has increased and sulfur content regulations have become more stringent, refineries have needed to use more hydrogen. Hydrogen demand is expected to continue to rise as International Maritime Organization regulations that limit the sulfur content in marine fuels take effect Jan. 1, 2020.

Petroleum refineries use hydrogen in downstream units, such as hydrocrackers and hydrotreaters, to meet fuel specifications for producing distillate, jet fuel and other petroleum products. Hydrogen is particularly important in processing low-grade, sour crude slates that are rich in sulfur content. Refineries typically fulfill incremental hydrogen demand by either producing it on-site through steam reforming of natural gas or by purchasing it from merchant suppliers. The growing demand has led to increased use of purchased hydrogen.

