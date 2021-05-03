Morehouse Bioenergy plans $4.4 million investment

Morehouse Bioenergy Llc, a manufacturer of compressed wood pellets produced from sustainably managed working forest, has submitted plans to purchase new equipment for its Mixing Chamber and Dryer Cyclones project at an estimated $4.4 million investment and is slated to increase safety, reliability and efficiency.

Using wood pellets allows electric utilities to reduce dependence on coal, lower carbon emissions and provide new sources of safe, reliable and affordable power.

Located in Bastrop, La., Morehouse Bioenergy is an operation of Drax Biomass Inc. Some examples of the machinery and equipment to be purchased are hydraulic power unit, fans, motors, rotary airlocks, large steel cyclones and various electrical and instrumentation components.