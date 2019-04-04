Meridian plans new Texas crude oil refinery

Meridian Energy Group Inc. recently entered into an agreement with a Winkler Co. subsidiary to establish site control in Winkler County, Texas, for a new Meridian full-conversion crude oil refinery.

The new refinery will process local Permian Basin crude oil into a full slate of refined products for local and regional markets. Now that site control has been obtained, Meridian will proceed with designing and permitting the new facility.

Meridian’s first refinery is being constructed in Billings County, North Dakota. It is working to prove that advanced technology can be utilized in meeting strict environmental controls to build and operate full-conversion petroleum processing facilities. The company’s Permian Basin facility will have a throughput capacity of roughly 60,000 bpd and will be modeled after its Billings County refinery.

The new facility will be permitted as a “synthetic minor source,” meaning it is a source that otherwise has the potential to emit regulated New Source Review pollutants in amounts at or above the thresholds for major sources, but voluntarily accepts enforceable limits to keep emissions below those thresholds. Meridian’s Billings County refinery is the first full-conversion crude refinery ever to be permitted as a synthetic minor source. The company hopes both facilities will emerge as the cleanest refineries on the planet once operational.

“Winkler is pleased to build on its history of business development in the Permian Basin through this long-term relationship with Meridian,” said David Lynch, Winkler Co. manager. “Winkler is a believer in the Meridian approach to crude refining, with processing facilities that are sited to serve local crude producers and refined product markets with the most advanced and environmentally benign process and design.”

For more information, visit www.meridianenergygroupinc.com or call (877) 542-5213.