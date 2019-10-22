McDermott receives contract for world's largest mixed feed crackers

Refinery

McDermott International, Inc. received a contract by Saudi Aramco and Total Raffinage Chimie to provide licenses, basic engineering packages, extended basic engineering, training, technical services and supply of proprietary equipment for what will be one of the world's largest mixed feed crackers.

As part of the contract, McDermott's Lummus Technology will provide licensing and engineering services for its olefins technology, low pressure recovery (refinery off-gas recovery and treating), pygas hydrotreating, CDMtbe® Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) (production technology using catalytic distillation), CDIB® (back cracking of MTBE to produce high purity isobutylene and methanol) and the BASF NMP (N-methylpyrrolidone-based butadiene extraction process). In addition, Lummus will provide its proprietary Short Residence Time (SRT®) heaters.

"Lummus has a reputation for innovation and reliability in the market and this award strengthens our industry-leading ethylene position by taking on the role of master licensor for multiple licensed units," said Leon de Bruyn, Senior Vice President, Technology. "The award is also a testament of our long-standing relationship with Aramco and Total and our commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

Linh Austin, Senior Vice President, Middle East and North Africa, added that the award further demonstrates McDermott's ability to support the Kingdom's stated objective of increasing petrochemical production.

"This award sets the foundation for Saudi Aramco and Total to deliver a world-scale integrated refinery and petrochemicals complex," Austin said.

McDermott's Lummus Technology is a leading licensor of proprietary petrochemicals, refining, gasification and gas processing technologies, and a supplier of proprietary catalysts and related engineering. With a heritage spanning more than 100 years, encompassing approximately 3,400 patents and patent applications, Lummus Technology provides one of the industry's most diversified technology portfolios to the hydrocarbon processing sector.