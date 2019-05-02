McDermott awarded FEED contract by ADNOC Refining

McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) announced it has been awarded a sizeable* contract by ADNOC Refining to provide front-end engineering design (FEED) services for the Refinery Offgases (ROG) project at the Ruwais Refinery in Abu Dhabi.

The scope of work in the concept study phase includes evaluating various technology configurations and options for the recovery of hydrogen, ethane and sales-grade LPG or C3 and C4. The ROG FEED services will be used as the basis for the preparation of the engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) estimate and inquiry phase.

Work on the project will begin immediately, and the contract award will be reflected in McDermott's second quarter 2019 backlog.

* - McDermott defines a sizeable contract as between USD $1 million and USD $50 million.