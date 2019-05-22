McDermott announces first liquid from Cameron LNG Train 1

McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) today announced that Train 1 of the Cameron LNG project in Hackberry, La., has begun producing liquefied natural gas (LNG). While production is in the initial phases, this significant project milestone is a precursor to first cargo, which is expected later this quarter.

"When a facility starts producing a product, it is always a significant accomplishment, especially for such a large-scale project like Cameron LNG," said Mark Coscio, McDermott's Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. "We are proud of our project team for this achievement and for their exceptional safety performance during the construction phase. Once Train 1 is at full production and we have completed Trains 2 and 3, this facility will be one of the largest producers and exporters of LNG to markets around the world."

Since the initial award in 2014, McDermott and its joint venture partner on the project, Chiyoda, have provided the engineering, procurement and construction for the Cameron LNG project. The project includes three liquefaction trains with a projected export capacity of more than 12 million tonnes per annum of LNG, or approximately 1.7 billion cubic feet per day.

Cameron LNG is jointly owned by affiliates of Sempra LNG, LLC, Total, Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and Japan LNG Investment, LLC, a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK).