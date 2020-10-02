LyondellBasell and Sasol form integrated polyethylene JV

LyondellBasell and Sasol have entered into a definitive agreement to form a 50/50 joint venture (JV) through which LyondellBasell will acquire 50 percent of Sasol’s 1.5 MM ton ethane cracker, 0.9 MM ton low and linear-low density polyethylene plants and associated infrastructure for a total consideration of $2 billion. The agreement includes customary rights for each partner regarding the potential future sale of its ownership interest. The JV will operate under the name Louisiana Integrated PolyEthylene JV LLC.

“This investment represents a unique opportunity to bring together the best of both companies and create deep, long-term value while immediately realizing the many benefits of new, strategically-located, world-scale assets,” said Bob Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell. “This approach is consistent with our strategy of investing in high-quality assets that meet our threshold for value creation, while also maintaining our investment-grade rating and commitment to our dividend. The transaction is expected to be accretive to both cash flow and EPS within one year with a significant upside as market conditions continue to improve.

“We are very pleased to have LyondellBasell join us as a key partner in our U.S. Base Chemicals Business in Lake Charles. LyondellBasell is the ideal partner to ensure the success of these world-class assets with its deep expertise in commodity chemicals,” said Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO, of Sasol. “This milestone coincides with our 70-year anniversary and represents a significant step in creating Future Sasol, which will be a more sustainable and resilient business for the long-term. We’re excited about this joint venture and look forward to building a mutually beneficial and successful partnership with LyondellBasell.”

Strategic and financial benefits

The JV’s newly constructed assets are strategically located on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with access to low-cost feedstock, storage and logistics infrastructure.

LyondellBasell’s investment in the JV allows the company to expand in a core area of its business and leverages the company’s operational and commercial strengths. Additionally, by investing in these assets, the company will realize immediate returns and eliminate customary construction risks associated with new project execution.

This transaction represents a significant step for Sasol in achieving its financial and strategic objectives by reducing net debt and rapidly shifting the company’s portfolio towards specialty chemicals. Sasol undertook a process to determine the optimal partnership construct for its U.S. Base Chemicals Business. The LyondellBasell proposal offered the best combination of upfront and long-term value, consistent with Sasol’s long-term strategic priorities.