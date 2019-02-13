Kemira to increase production of emulsion polymers at Alabama site

Chemical plant 9

Kemira Oyj announced a two-year investment to increase production of high-molecular-weight emulsion polymers at its manufacturing site in Mobile, Alabama. These polymers are primarily used in the oil-and-gas industry. Additionally, this expansion allows Kemira to modernize into bio-based acrylamide capabilities at the Mobile site.

“For Kemira this investment is an important step towards the growth objectives outlined in our strategy. It also secures our position as a leading global polymer producer and demonstrates our continued commitment to the oil and gas industry.” said Pedro Materan, SVP, Oil & Gas.

Construction at Mobile is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2019 with full commercial operation in early 2021. The project will also create 20 new full-time positions at the site which currently employs about 60 people.