KBR awarded contract for expansion project at ExxonMobil's Beaumont refinery

KBR, Inc. announced yesterday it has been awarded a reimbursable contract by ExxonMobil to provide detailed engineering, procurement, and construction services for the offsites and interconnecting units as part of the recently announced crude expansion project in Beaumont, Texas, as reported by PRNewswire.

"KBR is proud to continue our relationship with ExxonMobil through our partnership on this project," said Farhan Mujib, KBR President, Hydrocarbons - Delivery Solutions. "This project showcases KBR's long history of executing projects on the U.S. Gulf Coast and our ability to deliver projects in operating facilities safely and efficiently."

