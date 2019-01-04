INEOS signs FID to construct an ASA plant in Bayport, Texas

Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution announced the final investment decision to construct a new ASA (acrylonitrile styrene acrylate) plant at its site in Bayport, Texas. The new plant’s capacity is planned to be 100,000 metric tons per year.

The new ASA (acrylonitrile styrene acrylate polymer) facility strengthens the INEOS Styrolution position as the only global producer with ASA production capacity in all regions. Upon the startup, scheduled for 2021, the new facility will bring additional capacity of ABS polymers along with the existing INEOS Styrolution Altamira plant in Mexico.

A contract for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) has been awarded to WorleyParsons Ltd. (North Sydney, Australia; www.worleyparsons.com).

Kevin McQuade, CEO INEOS Styrolution, comments: “We continue to follow a strong growth path to meet customer needs, particularly in growth markets like the Americas. Our Triple Shift growth strategy continues to serve as an excellent advisor.”