Indorama starts production at Louisiana ethylene plant

Photo courtesy Greenberry

Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. announced that its subsidiary Indorama Ventures Olefins LLC (IVOL), located at Westlake, Louisiana, a manufacturer of ethylene from ethane with annual capacity of 440,000 metric tons, has achieved mechanical completion and is undergoing trial runs. IVOL has stabilized production of on-spec ethylene and its byproducts at 5 of its 7 furnaces and will ramp up gradually during the course of 2Q19.

This project has been the most ambitious project of its kind in IVL history and creates a new platform of growth, as well as affording stability and supply chain advantages to the company’s ethylene oxide/ethylene glycol (EO/EG) business by its pipeline integration. At normalized production, IVL will secure ~75% ethylene for internal consumption for EO/EG production and merchant the remaining output.

Indorama Corporation is a global manufacturer of Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyester Fiber, Spandex filament, Filament as well as Spun Yarns, Fabrics, and Medical Gloves. It has presence in several countries and a major producer of Polyolefins.