Indorama begins plant operations in Westlake, Louisiana

Photo courtesy Greenberry

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited has commenced commercial operations of its olefins gas cracker at Indorama Ventures Olefins plant in Westlake, Louisiana.

The site has an ethylene production capacity of 440 kilotons per annum and is highly integrated with the U..S. Gulf Coast ethylene pipeline infrastructure for efficient distribution.

This cracker is strategically positioned in the U.S. Gulf Coast and allows to leverage shale gas availability. The facility is strategically positioned for long-term captive ethylene supplies to Indorama Ventures Oxide and Glycols plant in Clear Lake, Texas and the recently acquired integrated EO and PO assets in Port Neches, Texas.

Dilip Kumar Agarwal, CEO of PET and integrated oxides and derivatives of Indorama Ventures, said, “This is a significant milestone for IVL and strategic step forward in expanding our North American portfolio and footprint. The new plant is very strategic to the continual growth of IVL’s Integrated Oxides and Derivatives segment, in-line with the company’s strategy."

"We look forward to working with the community of Southwest Louisiana to further enhance the economy, quality of life and ensure it receives the benefits of this investment.”