Inauguration of Tornio Manga LNG receiving terminal marks an important environmental milestone for the Nordic region

The Tornio Manga LNG (liquefied natural gas) receiving terminal has been inaugurated in Tornio, northern Finland on June 11, 2019. The project was led by Manga LNG Oy, a joint venture between the Finnish companies Outokumpu Group, SSAB, Gasum Oy and EPV Energy Ltd. Wärtsilä was brought into the project for its long and proven expertise and experience in project execution, LNG handling systems, and the use of LNG as fuel.

Wärtsilä's EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) solution for the Tornio Manga LNG receiving terminal includes complete unloading, storage, pipeline distribution, regasification, truck loading, and ship bunkering facilities. This terminal is the largest such facility in the entire Nordic region. An efficient logistics chain developed around the terminal creates a diversified fuel market benefiting both Northern Finland and Sweden. The terminal will supply natural gas to Outokumpu’s Tornio steel mill and LNG to local industries, mines, and other consumers in the region. LNG from the terminal will be supplied also to the LNG storage facility, also supplied by Wärtsilä, at the SSAB Raahe steel mill. The terminal also supplies LNG as fuel to ships, such as the new icebreaker Polaris, operating in the Gulf of Bothnia. Truck access to the terminal facilitates fast and efficient deliveries of the LNG.

Wärtsilä will serve the Tornio Manga LNG terminal under a 10-year maintenance agreement. This agreement ensures reliable gas send-out and maximises uptime of the LNG terminal. Wärtsilä has unique experience of the entire LNG distribution chain.

The Tornio Manga LNG receiving terminal will play an extremely significant role in reducing the carbon footprint and emissions such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulphur oxides (SOx) and particulates of the region's industrial operations. It is, therefore, an important environmental milestone for the Baltic Sea area, and especially for Northern Finland and Sweden.

”The Tornio Manga LNG terminal is creating a long-term platform for cost-efficient, environmentally more sustainable energy supply in Northern Europe. The beneficiaries include industrial and mining companies, shipping and road transportation companies, power and heat utilities in this area. Wärtsilä, with special value-adding capabilities in this field, was a natural choice to participate in the project and a valuable partner,” said Matti Suurnäkki, Chairman of the Board, Manga LNG Oy.

“This project demonstrates our know-how on gas technology and gas as fuel as well as our expertise in medium-scale LNG distribution. We are proud to work together with Manga LNG Oy to deliver this terminal and enable a sustainable energy supply for an energy-intensive industrial region,” said Antti Kämi, Vice President, Engine Power Plants, Wärtsilä Energy Business.

Liquefied natural gas is a low emission fuel, which can be utilised by the land-based industry, the shipping industry and the energy industry. Compared to alternative fossil fuels, substantial reductions can be obtained in carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide and particulate matters emissions.