Honeywell expands Baton Rouge, Louisiana, facility

Honeywell will expand its facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to double the capacity of its Solstice® ze (1234ze), an ultra-low-global-warming-potential solution.

Solstice ze is used in foam insulation, as a propellant in personal and household care products, and in refrigeration and air conditioning applications.

Honeywell will invest significant capital in the facility for the growth of Solstice ze, which is part of the company's Solstice line of products based on hydrofluoroolefin technology that helps customers lower their carbon footprint without sacrificing end-product performance.