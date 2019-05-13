ExxonMobil doubles manufacturing capacity of specialty elastomers

ExxonMobil said today it has completed an expansion of its specialty elastomers manufacturing plant in Newport, Wales, which doubles the plant’s manufacturing capacity and increases global manufacturing capacity of Santoprene™ thermoplastic elastomers by 25 percent.

“ExxonMobil’s high-performance plastics help make automotive and consumer products lighter, resulting in improved fuel efficiency and higher performance, compared with products made with traditional materials,” said Karen McKee, president of ExxonMobil Chemical Company. “This Newport investment doubles the site’s manufacturing capacity of higher-value products.”

Santoprene™ thermoplastic elastomers are engineered to perform like vulcanized rubber, and can be re-used and re-engineered, leading to reduced shipping weights, improved recycling capabilities and more-sustainable manufacturing.

The project created approximately 35 full-time production jobs and supported 130 jobs during construction. ExxonMobil also manufactures Santoprene™ in Pensacola, Florida.

This announcement follows ExxonMobil’s recently announced plans to expand its Fawley refinery in the United Kingdom to increase production of ultra-low sulfur diesel by almost 45 percent, or 38,000 barrels per day.