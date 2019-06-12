ExxonMobil completes Singapore expansion to enhance Group II base stocks supply

ExxonMobil today said that it has completed an expansion at its Singapore refinery to upgrade its production of EHC™ Group II base stocks, strengthening the global supply of high-quality base stocks and enhancing the integrated facility’s competitiveness.

The expansion will enable customers to blend lubricants that satisfy more stringent specifications, help lower emissions and improve fuel economy and low-temperature performance. Customers will achieve short-term and long-term cost savings through blending optimization and reformulation.

“The safe, on-schedule completion and successful startup of this expansion further enhances ExxonMobil’s competitiveness in manufacturing Group II base stocks,” said Bryan Milton, president of ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants. “It further establishes ExxonMobil as a key producer of fuels and petrochemical products and affirms our confidence in Singapore, where we operate ExxonMobil’s largest global integrated refining and petrochemical complex.”

Supply to customers is expected in the third quarter of 2019, and builds upon recent expansions at ExxonMobil’s Rotterdam facility, which along with existing production in Baytown, Texas strengthens the global supply of high-quality base stocks.

ExxonMobil’s EHC™ product line has been designed to maximize the performance of all major automotive engine oil grades and to enhance the performance of finished lubricants used in multiple industries.

Construction of the expansion began in 2017 and was completed safely and on schedule with 1 million workforce hours. At peak construction, more than 300 workers were employed.

Earlier this year, ExxonMobil announced a final investment decision on a multi-billion dollar expansion of the Singapore integrated manufacturing complex as part of the company’s plan to significantly increase earnings potential of the site.