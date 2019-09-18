Exxon begins work on crude unit at Baton Rouge refinery

Exxon Mobil Corp has begun planned maintenance on a small crude distillation unit at its 502,500 barrel per day (bpd) Baton Rouge refinery in Louisiana, sources familiar with plant operations said on Tuesday.

The oil major was removing excess carbon from the 90,000 bpd PSLA-8 CDU’s furnace, the sources said. PSLA-8 is one of two 90,000 bpd CDUs at the refinery. They are the smallest in capacity of the four CDUs at the Baton Rouge plant.

PSLA-8 is expected to be shut for about 10 days, as reported by Reuters.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Goodman