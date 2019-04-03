Entergy Texas breaks ground on first power plant in 40 years

Entergy executives, elected officials and community leaders recently gathered to celebrate a groundbreaking marking the ceremonial start of construction of the Montgomery County Power Station (MCPS) in Willis, Texas.

The MCPS is a state-of-the-art, 993-megawatt combined cycle gas turbine plant under construction next to the existing Lewis Creek Power Plant in Willis. The facility will provide a new source of reliable, low-cost and clean energy to meet the growing power demand across Southeast Texas.

"Southeast Texas is growing, and Entergy Texas needs to invest now to power that growth," said Sallie Rainer, president and CEO of Entergy Texas Inc. "By providing reliable, affordable power, we can meet our customers' needs today, while laying the foundation for future growth across our region."

The construction of the MCPS will modernize Entergy Texas' generation fleet using new technology that provides a cleaner and more efficient source of power. This efficient technology will benefit customers by providing a savings of approximately $1.7 billion over the next 30 years.

In addition to meeting customer needs, the MCPS will also have a substantial impact on the Texas economy. An independent economic analysis by TXP Inc. estimates construction alone is expected to generate an estimated $1 billion in economic activity across the state. Additionally, construction is expected to create a multiplier effect of more than 7,000 jobs.

"We are committed to making investments that move our customers and communities forward," Rainer said. "The MCPS is part of our $2 billion investment in infrastructure that will create jobs, spur economic development and serve our customers. Entergy issued final notice to proceed on the plan in August 2018. The plant is expected to be on line by mid-2021.

For more information, visit www. entergytexas.com or call (800) ENTERGY [368-3749].

View in Digital Edition