Downstream growth initiatives in Texas

Since the dawn of the shale revolution, the U.S.'s profile as an oil and natural gas producer has risen dramatically on the world stage. Considered improbable less than two decades ago, domestic U.S. oil and gas output now rivals - and on occasion surpasses - that of longstanding hydrocarbon weights such as Saudia Arabia and Russia. Perhaps nowhere is this as obvious as in Texas - home to world-class resource plays such as the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford Shale.

The Lone Star State's bounty of oil and gas have done much to bolster the country's energy security. It's also spurred growth initiatives in Texas' oil and gas processing, transportation and storage, and petrochemicals industries. Moreover, it's contributing to the development of oil and gas export facilities to deliver Texas-produced energy to markets in places such as Latin America, Europe, and the Far East.

What follows is a list of projects throughout Texas that can somehow be traced back to the availability of abundant "home-grown" oil and natural gas. Some projects are under construction while others have begun operations. Others, meanwhile, are still in the proposal stage.

