Downstream growth initiatives in Louisiana

Like their peers in Texas, developers of growth projects at existing and grassroots facilities in Louisiana are taking advantage of access to abundant crude oil and natural gas feedstocks to leverage new manufacturing and export opportunities.

Louisiana – like its neighbor to the west – has been playing host to a variety of major investments in oil refining, petrochemicals manufacturing, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and other sectors tied to its already sizable petroleum industry. These investments translate into some of the world’s most competitive and sophisticated oil and gas facilities and the creation of thousands of good-paying construction and permanent jobs.

BIC Magazine has generated the following list of 16 projects to watch in Louisiana. In some cases, projects have recently concluded while others are on the drawing board or are under construction. Projects are grouped by company, and the summaries below provide descriptions of these investments and information about each project’s status and impact. BIC Magazine obtained information about individual projects from its internal database as well as company websites, press releases, and annual reports.

