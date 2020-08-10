Downstream - August

Dow, Shell team up to develop electric cracking technology

Dow and Shell have made a joint development agreement to accelerate technology to electrify ethylene steam crackers. Today's steam crackers rely on fossil fuel combustion to heat their furnaces, making them CO2-intensive. As the energy grid becomes increasingly renewables-led, using renewable electricity to heat steam cracker furnaces could become a route to decarbonize the chemicals industry.

The collaboration between the two companies is already underway and brings together their complementary expertise and common commitment to a low-carbon future. Innovation project teams are focused on designing and scaling "e-cracker" technologies. They will work in the coming years to first prove out process technology innovations in laboratory and pilot operations and then scale to commercial crackers.

"This new work with Dow has the potential to contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions from the manufacture of chemicals and to Shell's ambition of becoming a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 or sooner," said Thomas Casparie, executive vice president of Shell's global chemicals business.

Covestro compounds TPU to maximize value of versatile plastic

Covestro has signed a cooperation agreement to compound thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), an extremely versatile plastic Covestro has produced in pure form for many years for use in various industry sectors. Through compounding -- i.e., mixing with other materials -- the array of achievable properties can be increased considerably further.

Formulating and compounding steps can be used to create an additional value proposition compared to just a neat resin. For instance, specific end-use requirements such as flame retardancy, adhesion, appearance and haptics, etc., can be enhanced through specific formulation and compounding techniques.

All products have a high abrasion and

wear resistance in common, as well as chemical and weather resistance. The plastic granulate can be processed into profiles, strips, hoses, fibers, films or foams.

Sturgeon Refinery now fully operational

GIBBONS, Alberta -- Northwest Redwater Partnership's Sturgeon Refinery is now fully operational. The facility successfully switched to processing bitumen feedstock earlier this year. At press time, production of ultra-low-sulfur diesel and other refined products was progressing as planned, while the gasifier unit continued steady operation.

The Sturgeon Refinery is the world's only refinery designed from the ground up to minimize its environmental footprint through carbon capture and storage while producing the high-value, low-carbon products needed to meet North America's demand for energy. In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the site's focus has been on continuous, safe production to maximize the value of local bitumen while preserving the health of its workforce and surrounding communities.

Leading companies form Performance Fluoropolymer Partnership

AGC Inc., the Chemours Company LLC and Daikin Industries Ltd. have formed a new organization: the Performance Fluoropolymer Partnership (PFP). The mission of PFP is to promote the responsible production, use and management of fluoropolymers, while also advocating for sound science and a riskbased approach to regulation.

Fluoropolymers have a well-established safety profile and meet the accepted criteria for "polymers of low concern," indicating they do not present a significant concern for human health or the environment.

"Fluoropolymers make important products for vital industries possible," said Jay West, a representative of PFP. "[They're] an important enabling technology for society."

