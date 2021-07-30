Chevron starts up ionic liquids alkylation unit

Chevron Corp. and Honeywell recently completed the commissioning and startup of the world's first commercial-scale ISOALKY™ process unit that utilizes ionic liquids to produce alkylate.

The ISOALKY technology represents a major innovation in alkylation technology.

First used in Chevron's Salt Lake City refinery, the ISOALKY technology is designed to meet the refining industry's need for a cost-effective alternative to conventional liquid acid systems that offers process safety advantages. Using a nonaqueous liquid salt, or ionic liquid, the revolutionary new catalytic process is handled with standard PPE and produces a valuable high-octane blending component that helps lower the environmental impact of gasoline.

