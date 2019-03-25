Chevron Phillips Chemical to study potential expansion of 1-Hexene

Chemical plant 6

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP announced it is studying the addition of a world-scale 1-Hexene unit. The addition would expand normal alpha olefins (NAO) production, marketed under the brand name Alpha Plus®. NAO is used extensively in the production of polyethylene, plasticizers, synthetic motor oils, lubricants, automotive additives, surfactants, paper and multiple other specialty products.

“As global demand for polyethylene continues to grow, this study demonstrates Chevron Phillips Chemical’s commitment to expand with customer demand and remain a leading supplier of 1-Hexene,” said Dave Morgan, senior vice president of polymers and specialties.

The new unit would use the company’s proprietary, on-purpose technology to produce comonomer grade 1-Hexene with exceptional product purity from ethylene. 1-Hexene is a critical component used to produce high-strength polyethylene, a plastic resin commonly converted into film, plastic pipe and detergent bottles, as well as food and beverage containers.

Chevron Phillips Chemical is a leader in the development and production of NAO. The company currently operates two, full-range normal alpha olefin plants and the world’s largest on-purpose 1-Hexene plant.