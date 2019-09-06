Cheniere completes Train 2 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction project

Cheniere Energy, Inc. has completed Train 2 of the Corpus Christi liquefaction project.

Commissioning is complete and Cheniere’s EPC partner Bechtel Oil, Gas and Chemicals, has turned over care, custody, and control of Train 2 to Cheniere.

Cheniere have completed seven liquefaction trains at the Corpus Christi liquefaction project and the Sabine Pass liquefaction project ahead of each train’s guaranteed completion date and within project budgets.

The date of first commercial delivery is expected to occur in May 2020, upon which the term of each of these SPAs commences.

With the achievement of Substantial Completion, financial results of LNG sales from Train 2 going forward will be reflected in the statement of operations of Cheniere and its applicable affiliates.