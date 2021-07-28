Celanese to expand methanol capacity at Clear Lake facility

Celanese Corp.'s Clear Lake, Texas, integrated chemical manufacturing facility will begin utilizing recycled CO2 as an alternative feedstock in the production of methanol, a key raw material in the manufacture of numerous acetyls products, including acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomer, ethyl acetate and other derivatives.

This carbon capture and reuse process is expected to produce sustainable methanol with a high capital efficiency at competitive pricing via an expansion of the company's Fairway joint venture.

Once fully operational, it is expected that by using byproduct CO2 in the production of methanol, after a low capital capacity expansion, the 1.62-million-metric-ton Fairway production unit will eliminate the waste equivalent of approximately 39,000 automobiles per year from U.S. highways, thereby displacing approximately 180,000 metric tons of CO2.

