Cameron LNG Train 2 begins commercial operations

Cameron LNG in Hackberry, La.

McDermott International, Inc. announced the beginning of commercial operation of Train 2 at Cameron LNG, which is jointly owned by affiliates of Sempra LNG, Total, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Japan LNG Investment, LLC., a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), following its substantial completion.

"Congratulations to the project team whose focus on execution excellence continues to move the Cameron LNG project forward with this significant accomplishment," said Mark Coscio, McDermott's Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. "Together, we will focus on efficient project delivery and the highest of quality as we work to complete the final of the three trains for the project.

"McDermott and its joint venture member on the project, Chiyoda, have been providing the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning for the project since it began. The project includes three liquefaction trains with a projected export capacity of more than 12 million tonnes per annum of LNG, or approximately 1.7 billion cubic feet per day.Cameron LNG Train 3 is on track to reach initial LNG production in the second quarter of 2020.