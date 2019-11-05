News Update: Downstream

Meridian Energy completes water agreements for Davis Refinery

Meridian Energy Group Inc. has executed long-term water supply and wastewater agreements with the City of Dickinson, North Dakota. Under these agreements, the city will provide all of the industrial water needs for the Davis Refinery being built by Meridian to the west of Dickinson, near the town of Belfield in Billings County.

These important commercial arrangements with the City of Dickinson will allow Meridian to construct and operate the Davis Refinery without gathering and treating water from the Dakota Aquifer or building and operating water treatment facilities at the Davis Refinery. This marks a major step forward for Meridian, as the company continues to prepare the Davis Refinery site in parallel with the significant design and module fabrication planning taking place at the company's Houston facilities.

"Processed wastewater from Dickinson will be recycled, generating a new revenue opportunity for the city," said Davis Refinery Senior Project Manager Dan Hedrington. "This allows Meridian to reduce the environmental impact of their facilities and activities at the refinery."

MMEX Resources proceeds with Pecos County, Texas, refinery

MMEX Resources Corp. has selected debt and equity sources for $340 million in potential project financing to construct its Permian Basin refinery projects and terminals.

"We have now selected the financial entities to move forward with due diligence and final agreements to fund â¦ two crude distillation units and related infrastructure in Pecos County and terminals in the Texas Gulf Coast," said Jack W. Hanks, MMEX president and CEO. "As previously announced, we have entered into offtake agreements to market our refined products, including diesel, naphtha and residual fuel oil meeting the International Maritime Organization 2020 marine fuel regulations.

"As we build out Phase 1 and Phase 2 and the related infrastructure, we expect to be processing about 20,000 bpd of crude oil in Pecos County in two separate crude distillation units. With this potential financial underpinning, we have asked our EPCs to start the detailed engineering, which will compress the construction period by several months."

EPC phase of Methanex's Geismar 3 methanol project begins

Following a final investment decision from Methanex, approval has been given to begin work on the detailed EPC phase of Methanex's Geismar 3 methanol project. After the front-end engineering and design phase is successfully completed, Methanex will turn its attention to EPC services for its third methanol operating plant located adjacent to its two existing Geismar, Louisiana, facilities.

EPC work for the 1.8-million-metricton- per-year, world-scale methanol plant is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022.

Polystyrene recycling reaches proof of concept

INEOS Styrolution has reached proof of concept for polystyrene closed-loop recycling, a process that converts waste polystyrene back to pure styrene via a depolymerization process followed by a polymerization process, resulting in a quality identical to virgin polystyrene. Polystyrene is one of very few polymers that can be converted back into its specific monomer. The results show polystyrene is very well recyclable.

Fundamental questions of the project included the yield of styrenics in the chemical recycling process and the impact of nonstyrenic waste contaminations. It turns out the chemical recycling process for polystyrene is sensitive to polyethylene terephthalate contamination, but hardly impacted by contamination with polyolefins of up to 10 percent.

