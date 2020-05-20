Downstream

FID expected by mid-2020 for Ohio Valley petrochemical complex

PTT Global Chemical (PTTGC) is allocating $5 billion for its next investment in Ohio. The company is on track to make a final decision on the U.S. project by mid-2020. The process is moving as planned, including approval from U.S. authorities, environmental assessments and the choice of a construction company, CEO Kongkrapan Intarajang said.

Since mid-2019, PTTGC's contractors have been engaged in site preparation, engineering and design work to prepare for the possible petrochemical complex in the Ohio Valley. The first phase of this work has been successfully completed, and site activity will be significantly reduced as the company works toward finalizing project financing and supply agreements.

PTTGC's petrochemical complex will be on a 500-acre site in Ohio, where the Thai company has a 50/50 joint venture with South Korean Daelim Industrial. PTTGC plans to produce specialty plastics and other petrochemical products. Plans call for completing the complex by late 2025, with commercial operation to begin in early 2026.

MMEX Resources begins DED phase for Texas refinery project

The detailed engineering design (DED) phase for the MMEX Resources/Pecos Refining & Transport Phase 1 Crude Distillation Refinery Project in Pecos County, Texas, has commenced ahead of schedule.

"As we build out Phase 1 and Phase 2 and the related infrastructure, we expect to be processing about 20,000 barrels per day of crude oil in Pecos County in two separate crude distillation units," said MMEX Resources President and CEO Jack Hanks.

In order to reduce the overall project schedule and advance the 10,000-bpd crude distillation unit project, the DED for the Inside Battery Limits (ISBL) portion of the project has begun. This activity will reduce the schedule by at least 60 days and, once completed, allow fabrication to begin immediately on the ISBL portion of the project.

Analysis shows economic significance of fluoropolymers

A major assessment of the U.S. fluoropolymer industry was recently released by FluoroCouncil.

Key findings include that the U.S. fluoropolymer industry:

Drove $2.1 billion in economic activity.

Supported 13,500 jobs indirectly and hundreds of thousands more jobs in industries that rely on fluoropolymers.

Invested $150 million in R&D in 2018.

Created a $520 million trade surplus.

"Fluoropolymers are specialty materials that are used to make products vital to modern life," said Jay West, representative of FluoroCouncil. "As we make products that help drive our modern world, we are continually employing practices and technologies to minimize environmental emissions of these chemistries."

Shell to market two refineries in line with downstream strategy

Equilon Enterprises LLC dba Shell Oil Products U.S., a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc, is marketing two of its U.S. refineries in Mobile, Alabama, and Puget Sound near Anacortes, Washington.

The decision is consistent with the company's previously disclosed plans to reshape its refining portfolio globally to leverage Shell's natural strengths and integration opportunities. This process could take many months and may or may not result in a finalized sales transaction. Shell may elect to discontinue the marketing process for one or both assets at any time. If the marketing process does not result in a finalized sales transaction, Shell plans to continue operating the refineries.

The U.S. Gulf Coast will remain a key manufacturing hub for Shell. The company will maintain its marketing presence and continue to honor branded wholesale agreements within both the West and Gulf Coast regions.

