News Update: Downstream - April 2019

Sasol starts up first Lake Charles Chemicals Project production facility

LAKE CHARLES, La. -- Sasol's new U.S. linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) unit has achieved beneficial operations -- the first of seven Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP) production facilities to come on line.

The 470-kiloton-per-annum (ktpa) LLDPE unit is one of two polyethylene plants at the LCCP site. The second, a 420-ktpa low-density polyethylene plant using ExxonMobil technology, is scheduled to come on line later this year. Additionally, Sasol has a third polyethylene facility in the U.S., a high-density polyethylene plant, through Gemini, its 50/50 joint venture with INEOS, in LaPorte, Texas. The new U.S. polymers facilities will effectively double Sasol's global polymer production capabilities, benefiting customers in all regions.

"Reaching beneficial operations of our first LCCP unit is a defining moment in Sasol's history and a significant milestone in delivering on the promise of LCCP," said Mike Thomas, senior vice president of North American Operations.

The remaining six LCCP manufacturing units are expected to reach beneficial operations throughout 2019 and early 2020.

For more information, visit www. sasol.com or call (337) 494-5140.

Kemira to boost emulsion polymers production at Alabama site

ATLANTA -- Kemira Oyj has made a two-year investment to increase production of high-molecular-weight emulsion polymers at its manufacturing site in Mobile, Alabama. These polymers are primarily used in the oil and gas industry. Additionally, this expansion allows Kemira to modernize into bio-based acrylamide capabilities at the Mobile site.

"For Kemira, this investment â¦ secures our position as a leading global polymer producer and demonstrates our continued commitment to the oil and gas industry," said Pedro Materan, senior vice president, Oil & Gas.

Construction at Mobile is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2019, with full commercial operation in early 2021. The project will create 20 new full-time positions at the site, which currently employs about 60 people.

For more information, visit www. kemira.com or call (770) 436-1542.

New sulfur limits to improve refinery utilization long-term

WASHINGTON -- The implementation of new regulations affecting marine fuel specifications will have implications for crude oil and petroleum product markets over the coming decades. Much of U.S. refining capacity, especially on the U.S. Gulf Coast, has downstream units that upgrade residual oils into more valuable and lower-sulfur products. These complex units can process heavier and higher-sulfur crude oils that yield large quantities of residual oils.

According to EIA, U.S. refinery utilization will increase to 96 percent in 2020 and remain between 90 percent and 92 percent after 2026 through 2050, as these refineries aim to convert heavy, high-sulfur crude oil and residual fuel oil into lower-sulfur fuels. This change is expected to result in both increased imports of unfinished oils and increased exports of lower-sulfur diesel and residual fuels to supply the global market.

For more information, visit www. eia.gov or call (202) 586-8800.

Petroteq to triple production in Utah after first turnaround

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. -- Petroteq Energy Inc. has completed its first maintenance turnaround at its oil sands processing facility located near Vernal, Utah, and has recommenced the production of oil from the plant at 300-350 bpd. During the turnaround, the company focused primarily on upgrading the front-end and recovery processes at the plant to ensure year-round production capability.

The oil now being produced at the plant is more consistent than previous oil produced and represents a higher-quality heavy oil than initial production during the second half of 2018. At press time, Petroteq anticipated increasing production to 1,000 bpd by April.

For more information, visit www.petroteq.energy or call (800) 979-1897.

