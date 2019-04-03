AkzoNobel invests in major site upgrade to strengthen position in US wood coatings

A milestone multi-million-dollar investment by AkzoNobel is set to transform its wood coatings facility in High Point, North Carolina, into a best-in-class manufacturing site - and further strengthen the company's market position in the US.

transformation will involve reorganizing manufacturing operations at the site and will include the addition of automatic dosing unit technology to produce paint more efficiently. A new raw materials warehouse, research lab and technical application center are also being built. Construction is due to begin in April 2019, with rolling projects expected to be completed by 2020.

"This is a significant investment, which will further enable us to meet and exceed our customers' expectations," says AkzoNobel CEO Thierry Vanlancker. "The US is a key market for our Wood Coatings business, and our customers trust us to deliver world-class products and services.

"Investing in High Point will increase our comprehensive North American supply capability for wood finishes, which also includes our plants in Roanoke, Virginia; Salem, Oregon; Warwick, Quebec; and Port Hope, Ontario. It will enable us to remain ahead of market trends, so we can continue to provide the visionary service our customers have come to expect - and it will solidify our position as a frontrunner in the wood coatings industry."

Photo credit: AkzoNobel

Photo credit: AkzoNobel

AkzoNobel has a long and proud history of supplying the world's leading manufacturers of cabinetry, furniture, flooring and building products with top quality industrial wood finishes to beautify and protect their products. Today, the High Point facility covers 30 acres and employs more than 250 people. The site produces a wide range of products, including UV, solvent-based and water-based wood coatings, such as paints, stains and lacquers.

"This investment in High Point will enable us to ensure the satisfaction of all our customers and partners, including our direct OEM building product customers and our Chemcraft distribution partners," adds Simon Parker, Managing Director of AkzoNobel's Industrial Coatings business.

"We'll be able to provide current and future customers with even more flexibility through the delivery of small batch sizes; higher accuracy in stains and solid colors; more water-based products and a rapid response to requests."

This latest investment follows last year's opening of a newly-constructed mega-warehouse in La Porte, Texas, which serves as a central regional hub for the company's Marine and Protective Coatings business. It also comes just weeks after the inauguration of a state-of-the-art R&D innovation campus at AkzoNobel's Felling site in the UK.