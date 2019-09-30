Air Liquide investing $270M in Geismar

Air Liquide announces an agreement with Methanex Corporation to supply oxygen, nitrogen and utilities to its upcoming methanol plant expansion project in Geismar, Louisiana. To serve Methanex and its other customers in the industrial basin that encompases Geismar and Baton Rouge, Air Liquide will invest more than 270 million US dollars in two new large Air Separation Units and infrastructure assets connected to its Mississippi River Pipeline, and significantly increase its production capacity in the U.S. Gulf Coast region.

To support the levels of oxygen and nitrogen needed at Methanex’s third methanol plant in Geismar, as well as other customers along its Mississippi River Pipeline System, Air Liquide will build two new Air Separation Units with a capacity of 2,500 tons/day of oxygen each - increasing the company’s Mississippi River Pipeline’s supply capacity by more than 25%.

Air Liquide’s agreement with Methanex further strengthens Air Liquide’s position in the U.S. Gulf Coast region, and the dynamic industrial basin between Geismar and Baton Rouge. The new Air Separation Units are expected to start production in mid 2022 to support Methanex’s production of methanol.

This investment also enhances the competitiveness of Air Liquide in one of the major industrial basins by modernizing its asset fleet and increasing energy efficiency, further reducing the carbon intensity of its operations and contributing to achieving the Group’s 2025 Climate Objectives.