Air Liquide, ExxonMobil, SABIC to build air separation unit in Texas

Air Liquide has signed a long-term agreement with Gulf Coast Growth Ventures (GCGV), a 50/50 joint venture between ExxonMobil and SABIC, to supply oxygen and nitrogen from its industrial gas pipeline network to GCGV’s planned ethane cracker facility located near Corpus Christi, in Texas.

To support the new agreement and additional volumes, Air Liquide plans to invest nearly 140 million USD to build a new world-scale Air Separation Unit in Bay City, Texas, and related infrastructure investments.

Air Liquide will supply 2,000 tons per day of oxygen and 900 tons pd of nitrogen to GCGV’s planned 1.8 million tons per year ethane cracker facility. Air Liquide will also add nearly eight miles of pipeline to connect GCGV to its Gulf Coast Pipeline System, strengthening Air Liquide’s extensive capabilities throughout the Gulf Coast region of the U.S., and its position in the growing industrial basin of Corpus Christi, where it has been present since the mid-1930’s.

In addition to delivering full requirements for oxygen and nitrogen to GCGV’s new petrochemical plant, the production capacity from the Bay City ASU, and its connection to Air Liquide’s expansive pipeline network along the Gulf Coast, will enable Air Liquide to retire older, less efficient assets. By modernizing its asset fleet, Air Liquide provides enhanced competitiveness to its customers over the long term and reduces the carbon intensity of its operations, hence contributing to achieving its 2025 Climate Objectives.

With Air Liquide’s ability to provide large volumes of oxygen and nitrogen via its integrated production and supply network, customers can benefit from a safe, flexible and reliable supply to meet their growing demands.

Michael Graff, Air Liquide Group Executive Vice President and Member of the Executive Committee, said: