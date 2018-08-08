Solvay breaks ground for composites expansion in Texas

Solvay

Solvay S.A. celebrated the groundbreaking of its Greenville, TX manufacturing expansion that increases the site’s resin mixing capacity to meet the growing needs of commercial and military aerospace composite customers.

Local officials joined the site and project management team for the ceremony.

“Greenville, Texas, is a strategic site for Solvay where in recent years we have invested several million dollars in capacity and modernization resulting in a double digit employment growth. This new expansion will enable us to further meet growing customer demand for Solvay’s market leading Out-of-Autoclave technologies” said Tracy Price, Executive Vice-President Global Operations, Solvay Composite Materials.

“I am proud to have contributed to this investment decision, along the Greenville Board of Economic Development, the City of Greenville and Hunt County. This expansion will have a positive impact on the local community through the creation of additional jobs at the site and the surrounding Hunt County area” said Judge John Horn.

Solvay’s Greenville, Texas, site currently has over 300 full time employees and recruiting efforts are ongoing.