Royal Dutch Shell Plc is restarting the gasoline-producing unit at its 209,787-barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said to Reuters.

The 92,000-bpd gasoline-producing Fluidic Catalytic Cracking Unit (FCCU) is expected to return to full production by the weekend, if not sooner, the sources said. The unit was shut on May 30 for a planned overhaul.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio