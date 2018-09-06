News Update: Downstream

Dow to invest in new Gulf Coast alkoxylation facility

The Dow Chemical Company will invest in an alkoxylation facility on the U.S. Gulf Coast. Upon completion, the facility will support global growth in Dow's core end-markets related to infrastructure and home and personal care. Additional end-markets where Dow continues to strengthen its position for the triton, tergitol, ecosurf and carbowax sentry brands will also be supported.

The new facility is expected to come on line by the end of 2021. Its expansion is in addition to various incremental debottlenecking projects being conducted across Dow's global alkoxylation production units. These projects support a growing customer demand across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Meridian Energy obtains permit to construct Davis refinery

The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) -- Air Quality Division issued a Permit to Construct (PTC) for Meridian Energy Group Inc.'s Davis Refinery. The issuance comes 18 months after an initial application was filed by Meridian. It is based on a thorough review of the Davis Refinery application documents and a full three-month review of comments received during a 45-day public comment period.

This marks the first time a full-conversion refinery of this size and complexity will be reviewed and approved as a Synthetic Minor Source. Securing this classification reflects Meridian's innovative design and dedication to attain the lowest achievable emission rates seen in a full-conversion oil refinery. Now that the final PTC has been issued, Meridian will proceed with detailed design, engineering, procurement and construction of the Davis Refinery, with activity at the site expected to begin soon.

The NDDoH notice is available on the NDDoH website.

Petroteq unveils Asphalt Ridge oil extraction facility

Petroteq Energy Inc. has unveiled its heavy oil processing and extraction plant at Asphalt Ridge in Uintah Basin, Utah.

The new facility was part of the original vision of the company to relocate, reassemble and upgrade its plant to integrate facility improvements of all major process systems and increase operational capacity to 1,000 barrels per day (bpd). Petroteq's overall goal for the plant's production is to reach as much as 2,000 bpd by yearend 2019 and 5,000 bpd by yearend 2020.

As part of its media day agenda, the company provided exclusive access to the plant, held meetings with executives and geologists, and hosted an evening reception for guests. A formal grand opening is planned for September 2018.

Petroteq will continue commissioning and production as per its internal processes, and will report updates on production levels and commercial sales when appropriate.

Shintech begins petrochemicals expansion in Louisiana

Shintech Inc. has begun constructing a new integrated plant to produce polyvinyl chloride (PVC) from salt.

The plant will be on an industrial site next to Shintech's plant in Plaquemine, Louisiana. Completion of construction is targeted for the end of 2020.

The first phase will increase production capacity by 640 million pounds of PVC per year and 270,000 tons of caustic soda per year. Annual production capacity after the completion of the first phase will be 3,240 thousand tons per year of PVC and 1,570 thousand tons of caustic soda per year.

Shintech will leverage the advantage of favorable raw material economics in the U.S. to steadily meet increasing demand in the U.S. and the rest of the world, with plans to further increase its capacity in a timely manner.

